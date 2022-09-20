O'Brien, Blackburn

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA has announced that philanthropist and author SOLEDAD O'BRIEN will keynote the GRACIES LEADERSHIP AWARDS on NOVEMBER 14th at TRIBECA 360 in NEW YORK CITY. In addition, AWM will present its LEGACY LEADERSHIP AWARD to longtime radio executive VALERIE K. BLACKBURN.

Commented O'BRIEN, “The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA's commitment to shining a light on the impressive work of women in our industry and how they cover them in support and celebrate their talent makes me all the more honored and delighted to serve as keynote."

O'BRIEN currently anchors and produces HEARST TV political program “Matter Of Fact With SOLEDAD O’BRIEN” and is a correspondent for HBO REAL SPORTS. Her history in the industry includes the anchor chair on CNN, MSNBC and NBC, as well as reporting for Fox, A&E, OXYGEN, NAT GEO, the PBS NEWSHOUR, and many others.

Added AWM President BECKY BROOKS, “AWM is proud to recognize women for their exceptional achievements. It is our honor to have SOLEDAD O'BRIEN as keynote and VALERIE BLACK BURN as the AWM LEGACY LEADERSHIP recipient, both undoubtedly trailblazers in the world of media leaving a legacy for all women in media to follow.”

Added BLACKBURN, “This is an exceptional honor, and I am incredibly appreciative to be recognized among this alliance of women I admire and respect, who continue to educate and connect those of us in media.”

Tickets are available today including a special student rate for undergraduate students with proof of enrollment here.

