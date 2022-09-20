Now Rocking

ALPHA MEDIA has flipped Hot AC WGER (MIX 106.3)SAGINAW, MI to Rock as 106.3 THE CORE, focusing on Rock Alternative music from the '90s and '00s. The station will feature the WRIF/DETROIT-based morning show DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK in Mornings.

ALPHA MEDIA SAGINAW Market Manager MARK THOMAS said, "We are thrilled to launch a locally programmed rock station for the GREAT LAKES BAY REGION. Joining our team is market veteran MACKENZIE "MACK" FURLO and MICHIGAN legends DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK."

CONTENT DIR. CLAY PIERCE added, "ALPHA's commitment to delivering unique products to underserved audiences is one of the reasons I love being a part of this company. Our listeners and advertisers now have a rock 'alternative' run by people in the mitten for people in the mitten."

Check out the station here.

