Former FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE member turned solo artist BRIAN KELLEY is set to host the annual radio special, THE GIFT, a VETERANS DAY salute to our Armed Forces, veterans and their families throughout the country. The two-hour radio show is presented by FISHER HOUSE, and will feature music from some of the biggest names in Country music, including CHRIS JANSON, JUSTIN MOORE, LUKE BRYAN, CODY JOHNSON, CRAIG MORGAN, TOBY KEITH, TRACE ADKINS, and many others.

Other Country artists such as BIG & RICH and more will be announcing messages and voicing bumpers throughout the show, which is available to air from NOVEMBER 11-13.

KELLEY will capture the FISHER HOUSE story while visiting with its Pres. and CEO, KEN FISHER, and together they will inform listeners about how the organization helps military families. KELLEY’s song, "American Spirit," is also featured in the special, and listeners will hear how that song came to life.

Produced by Country music industry veteran SHARLA McCOY, this show is in its 12th year, and will be aired across the U.S. on a multitude of Country radio stations. For more information, contact McCOY at: sharlamccoy@gmail.com or (615) 504-1268.

