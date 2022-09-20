Lewis

“FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM want to be the best place for people to find and enjoy videos online,” revealed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“Whether it’s through short-form videos like REELS and STORIES or longer-form videos with “on-demand” or going live, they took the time this week to explain the tactics that have the greatest influence on distribution for videos right now.

“It’s a great list to keep close to ensure the content you work on is the highest, best, and most strategic use of your time.”

Originality

Capture and Retain Attention

Captions

Loyalty and Intent

Engagement

