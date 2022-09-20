Young (Photo: Facebook)

Radio veteran BRANDON YOUNG has been named Station Mgr. for STONE CANYON MEDIA GROUP's four-station cluster in FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT, AZ, consisting of Country KSED (10.7.5 KOLT COUNTRY), Adult Hits KFLX (REWIND 92.5/104.1), Classic Rock KWMX (96.7 THE WOLF) and Talk KBTK (97.1 THE BIG TALKER). He begins the new job on OCTOBER 10th.

YOUNG most recently was PD for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 KUJ (POWER 99.1) and Classic Hits KKSR (BIG 95-7) TRI-CITIES, WA, since JUNE of 2021.

« see more Net News