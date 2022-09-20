Faux Morgan And Fans

ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY)/SAN JOSE, CA, celebrated a local concert from Country superstar MORGAN WALLEN by hosting a WALLEN lookalike promotion. The station conducted an "online casting call" contest, searching for the best WALLEN doppelgänger to take photos with listeners on the concourse of SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER before the show.

COLE HODGES of HOLLISTER, CA, was chosen as the winner, based on thousands of votes cast by listeners. As "Fake MORGAN," he enjoyed premium tickets to the show and some cash for his efforts, courtesy of the station, which reports, "He was the most popular person at the venue (other than MORGAN WALLEN himself)."

“Our new BAY COUNTRY fan base is already raging, and they are so much fun," said PD BO MATTHEWS. "I couldn’t believe the engagement we got from listeners. Everyone wanted a pic with the faux MORGAN!” Added APD/afternoon host ISAAC “BROOKS” WENZEL, "Our winner COLE went all out and looked the part. I was blown away by his performance and the response from our amazing listeners throughout the promotion."

The sold-out SEPTEMBER 16th show was a stop on the BIG LOUD RECORDS artist's "Dangerous" tour.

