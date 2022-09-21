Beebe

iHEARTMEDIA INDIANAPOLIS Market President KRISTY BEEBE has moved to take the position of Area President for iHEARTMEDIA's new KENTUCKY/CAROLINA Area division. The new region includes the LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, and SOMERSET, KY and COLUMBIA, CHARLESTON, MYRTLE BEACH, and FLORENCE, SC clusters. BEEBE will report to Division Pres. NICK GNAU.

“KRISTY has shown success in every opportunity that has been presented, she knows how to build culture and high performing teams,” said GNAU. “Her passion for serving the community, our portfolio of assets and her team makes her the perfect choice to lead this newly developed Area. I look forward to working with KRISTY and watching her continued successes over the seven markets in the KENTUCKY/CAROLINA Area.”

“I am excited to be leading the alignment of the KENTUCKY/CAROLINA Area within the GNAU Division,” said BEEBE. “Our combined talent and resources will create exciting new opportunities and growth within this newly formed group of markets!”

