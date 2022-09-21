Garcia Falcâo (Photo: Ingrooves) and Rabe-Cairns (Photo: @jessgleeson)

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has promoted INGROOVES BRAZIL Managing Dir. CRIS GARCIA FALCÃO to Managing Director LATAM and Managing Director of AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and SOUTHEAST ASIA. NINA RABE-CAIRNS to Managing Director APAC (AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, KOREA, and SOUTHEAST ASIA).

“CRIS and NINA have played pivotal roles in our ongoing investment and successful expansion into important new music markets,” said Interim CEO JEFF CUATTO. “The expansion of their duties recognizes their entrepreneurial drive, knowledge, and deep relationships within the regions they oversee.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the diverse roster of labels and artists we work with and all of the work we’ve done in establishing Ingrooves in BRAZIL,” said FALCÃO. “We have earned the respect of the local music business and built one of the strongest distribution teams in the country. I look forward to expanding INGROOVES’ presence even further in one of the most exciting musical regions in the world.”

“It’s an exciting time for global independent music distribution as we continue to achieve incredible success and extend our physical presence in multiple markets around the world,” said RABE-CAIRNS. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to contribute even more to our mission in my expanded position.”

