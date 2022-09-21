Edmondson

WYNNE BROADCASTING Country KFLS-F (KIX 96)/KLAMATH FALLS, OR afternoon host CORY EDMONDSON is joining NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE as APD/MD/midday host.

Prior to KFLS, he did mornings for a little over a year at RESONATE HAWAII Country KKOA/HILO, HI. Before that, EDMONDSON hosted afternoons at RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID. Other prior stops include MCKENZIE RIVER Country KKNU/EUGENE, OR; then-ENTERCOM Triple A KMTT/SEATTLE; and ALPHA MEDIA Trople A KINK/PORTLAND, OR.

PD/OM STEVE KING said, “I have known CORY for many years and have seen him grow in his career. He has the kind of personality that fits with 'NEBRASKA Nice,’ and his work ethic is exactly what FROGGY 98 needs. Not to mention, he is one of the few people who understands the difference between jelly and jam.”

EDMONDSON said, "When I heard Big Daddy STEVE KING was having a party in LINCOLN, I knew I needed to pony up and add to the BBQ. So far it is tasting good. Real good."

He will be taking music calls on TUESDAYS starting SEPTEMBER 27th; reach him at (402) 479-1415.

