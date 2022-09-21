Awards On Social Media

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) held its 44th Annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards on social media on WEDNESDAY (9/21).



For the fifth time in his career, MATTHEW WEST was named ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year, for his work on “Look What You’ve Done,” “My Jesus,” “Scars in Heaven,” “Weary Traveler” and “What If.”



“My Jesus,” co-written by WEST, was honored as Christian Song of the Year. The debut single from singer-songwriter ANNE WILSON topped both the Christian Airplay and Hot Christian Songs charts and was nominated for Top Christian Song at the 2022 BILLBOARD Music Awards.



For the 20th consecutive year, CAPITOL CMG PUBLISHING received ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year for the songs “Be Alright,” “Child of Love,” “In the House,” “Next to Me” and more.



The full list of winners is available here.

« see more Net News