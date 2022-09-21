October 14th

CMT will honor five Country stars in its annual “Artists Of The Year” special, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, and WALKER HAYES. The network said those five artists “collectively dominated the last 12 months in Country music.”

PEARCE, JOHNSON and HAYES are all first time “Artists Of The Year” honorees. BROWN and COMBS are each being recognized for the third time, both having previously been part of the special in 2019 and 2021.

The 90-minute special will be shot at NASHVILLE SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, and will premiere on CMT on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8P (CT). It will feature other Country stars performing in celebration of the honorees, with the network promising “never-before-seen performances and collaborations.” Musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

