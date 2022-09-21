Williams (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY CHICAGO-based Regional Marketing Manager RYAN WILLIAMS is joining GOOD KARMA BRANDS as Dir. of Marketing for the company's MILWAUKEE cluster, Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN), News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV, and News-Talk WGKB-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH). He will start with the GKB stations on OCTOBER 17th.

VP/Market Manager STEVE WEXLER said, “We are thrilled to welcome RYAN to GOOD KARMA BRANDS. His experience, as well as his natural alignment with GKB’s core values, make him the perfect choice to lead our marketing efforts and team forward.”

WILLIAMS said, “I’m thrilled and honored to be joining GKB MILWAUKEE working on three great brands in the market. I look forward to collaborating with my teammates on creative and innovative projects for GKB MILWAUKEE’s fans and partners that continue to build on the presence that 94.5 ESPN MILWAUKEE, NEWSRADIO 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 THE TRUTH have in the community.”

« see more Net News