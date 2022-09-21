Bad Bunny & Rosalia (Photos: Tinseltown & Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

BAD BUNNY and ROSALIA lead the list of 2022 LATIN GRAMMY nominees. BAD BUNNY received ten nominations and ROSALIA was nominated for eight awards. JORGE DREXLER and CHRISTINA AGUILERA have seven nominations each.

The 2022 LATIN GRAMMY will be given out NOVEMBER 17 at MANDALAY BAY RESORT & CASINO in LAS VEGAS. UNIVISION will telecast the event live.

See the complete list of 2022 LATIN GRAMMY nominations here.

« see more Net News