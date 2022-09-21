Koppeser, Rickert

With ALEX SILVERMAN off to serve as Dir./News and Programming at sister News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 7/29), AUDACY has promoted KRISTINA "LUCA" KOPPESER to Brand Manager/Dir. of Digital Content at News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA and has upped Podcast Dir. TOM RICKERT to Assistant Brand Manager and Director of Podcasting.

“We’re thrilled to usher in the next chapter of this heritage brand by elevating two exceptionally talented individuals in LUCA and TOM,” said VP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “They both not only have a finger on the pulse of this city, but an immense understanding for the role this station plays for our listeners each and every day. I have full confidence that under their leadership, KYW NEWSRADIO will continue its growth and further extend its position as a trusted and respected voice in this community.”

“The passion, tenacity, and dedication of the KYW newsroom is unrivaled,” said KOPPESER, who joined KYW in 2021 after serving as the head of the Digital Curation Desk and Amplify Team at HEARST TELEVISION. “Having the privilege of working alongside and learning from these award-winning journalists inspires me every day. I am honored to help write the next chapter of KYW NEWSRADIO and to continue to serve the greater PHILADELPHIA region with the top-notch local news that matters most.”

“KYW NEWSRADIO is a venerable newsroom, a cherished institution, and a group of the finest journalists in PHILADELPHIA -- but it's much more than that too,” said RICKERT, with KYW for 11 years and Dir./Podcasting since 2021. “It's the pulse of this city, the soundtrack for generations, and in times of trouble and uncertainty, a critical lifeline for millions. It's a great honor and a privilege to champion the peerless journalism of this incredible news team and to serve the diverse communities of PHILADELPHIA with the dependable local news and information they not only trust, but deserve.”

« see more Net News