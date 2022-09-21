Coming To Regina May 2023

UCB MEDIA is planning to launch a Contemporary Christian station, CIUC (UCB CANADA)/REGINA, SK, in MAY 2023, the first Christian radio station in the REGINA market. The new station, at 95.9 FM, is being teased with a #FORREGINA promotional campaign encouraging residents to create content around what they love about their city.



Operations Dir. JOHN ROEPER said, “There are still some significant structural and technical challenges ahead to see this station get to air. However, we are confident in the enthusiastic team currently tackling those changes and fully anticipate the launch in MAY.”



National Promotions Director JOHN CONNOR said, “REGINA, like so many Canadian cities, is battling a new level of discouragement and fear. Our goal is to connect people to music that is positive and uplifting, where we can experience the love that GOD offers us, a life connected through JESUS.”



UCB CANADA presently broadcasts on ten signals across ONTARIO (including CJAH/WINDSOR, reaching DETROIT) and one in ALBERTA. Visit here to find out more.

