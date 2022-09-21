Imagine Dragons (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

IMAGINE DRAGONS and its non-profit, the TYLER ROBINSON FOUNDATION (TRF), will host a special livestream performance during their RISE UP GALA at RESORTS WORLD in LAS VEGAS on FRIDAY (9/23) at 9:30p (PT), to bring monetary relief to the pediatric cancer community. Viewers can tune in exclusively on BANDSINTOWN’s TWITCH and IMAGINE DRAGONS’ YOUTUBE.

Those who tune in can donate during the livestream directly through BANDSINTOWN’s TWITCH, text, or QR code. Plus, fans who RSVP on BANDSINTOWN will be automatically entered to win a signed guitar from IMAGINE DRAGONS.

In the nine years TRF has served the pediatric cancer community, the nonprofit has provided support to more than 2,500 families around the globe and raised more than $12 million. Of every dollar TRF raises, more than 85% goes directly to families in need.

