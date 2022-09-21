Friday October 21st

Artists CHRIS & MORGANE STAPLETON, LAUREN DAIGLE, KEITH URBAN, RODNEY CROWELL, RONNIE DUNN, TINA PAROL, VINCE GILL and many more have committed to help raise awareness and funds for MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA)'s fifth annual HEAL THE MUSIC DAY on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st. Donations made from OCTOBER 1st-21st will be matched up to $25,000 by an anonymous donor.

Launched in 2017, HEAL THE MUSIC DAY is the brainchild of GRAMMY-winning musician RODNEY CROWELL, who is also championing this year’s campaign with MHA in an effort to raise awareness and support for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country’s music community.

CROWELL said, “In the world of the working musician, good health is something most of us take for granted - that is, until something goes wrong. The healthcare advocates at MHA ensure that no music professional must face a healthcare crisis alone. It is crucial to support MHA’s work to heal the music and the best part is that music makers don’t have to do anything that they are not already doing. Pledges can be as simple as a percent of a concert, event, creative work, or single donation made for HEAL THE MUSIC DAY OCTOBER 21st.”

MHA Founder and CEO TATUM ALLSEP added, “HEAL THE MUSIC DAY is not only our largest fundraiser, but also an opportunity for the music industry to step up and support their fellow musicians in need. The need for our services has increased more than 65% this year over last, with mental health support growing more than 300% over the past two years. Our goal is to raise more than $300,000 this year to meet the continued increase in critical need and ensure that nobody working in the music industry will ever have to walk a health crisis alone. HEAL THE MUSIC DAY is a great investment into the long-term health and wellness of the music industry as a whole.”

In its first nine years, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and access to life-saving health and financial resources for more than 18,000 working music professionals nationwide, and is entirely funded through individual and corporate donations and grants. Click here to make a donation.

« see more Net News