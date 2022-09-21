Rock label SUMERIAN RECORDS has signed a long-term distribution agreement with VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES (VIRGIN MUSIC) formerly a division of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (NET NEWS 9/13). Under terms of the agreement, VIRGIN MUSIC will also provide the label with a variety of services in support of its releases, supplementing SUMERIAN’s in-house functions that have been built and developed since its founding in 2006. The first music release under the new pact will come from alternative rock band PALAYE ROYALE.

SUMERIAN Founder and CEO ASH AVILDSEN and VIRGIN Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN said in a joint statement, “SUMERIAN has established a stellar track record for finding and breaking artists within the rock, alternative and metal genres. We’re honored that ASH (Avildsen, Sumerian CEO) and SUMERIAN are partnering with VIRGIN MUSIC, and are excited to help bring their label and outstanding roster of artists to new heights.”

AVILDSEN added, “VIRGIN MUSIC and CAPITOL are two incredibly iconic brands in music. I hope to build SUMERIAN into that echelon and believe the teams at these companies are the best ones out there right now for me to do it with. They have shown true passion and persistence in getting this deal done as well as a full understanding that SUMERIAN is much more than just a record label. I am honored to call them my new partners and thrilled for the future together. I’d also like to thank STACY FASS and JOHN GREENBERG for their help in the deal making.”

