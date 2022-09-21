Gurevich

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU is streaming a presentation by HORIZON MEDIA's WHY GROUP SVP/Cultural Intelligence MAXINE GUREVICH with new findings from her company's study, “Inflation Nation: The Status of the American Dream and How Brands Can Help.” The study identifies three key audience segments with which it is important for brands to communicate.

The live presentation will stream on SEPTEMBER 28th at noon (CT) and will be free for RAB members. Click here to register.

« see more Net News