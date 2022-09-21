On In Chattanooga

AUDACY Hip Hop WUSY-HD2-W249BR (REAL 97.7)/CHATTANOOGA has picked up COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THE BAKA BOYZ" for weekdays 3-7p (ET).

“The world-famous BAKA BOYZ have been bringing their creativity and energy to REAL 97.7’s weekends with their Hip Hop MASTERMIX show,“ said AUDACY CHATTANOOGA SVP/Market Manager NICHOLE HARTMAN. “We are thrilled to expand our partnerships with the BOYZ and welcome their amazing chemistry and fun to our weekdays. “

The BOYZ, NICK and ERIC VIDAL, in a joint statement, said, “Wow! Thank you to REAL 97.7 our new home in CHATTANOOGA. Going from the weekends to every day is our literal dream come true. Now we’re 'Really' here for the magic!”

