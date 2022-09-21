Bones

iHEARTRADIO syndicated Country morning personality BOBBY BONES has signed for representation in all areas with UTA. In addition to his "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW," which is heard on 185 stations, BONES is a best-selling author, comedian and television personality. His new deal encompasses radio, television, touring and books.

His large following has earned him the honor of being the youngest person ever inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME. His television credits include, "Snake in the Grass," "Breaking BOBBY BONES," and "Opry," as well as being an 'American Idol" mentor and a "Dancing with the Stars" champion.

He has topped the NEW YORK TIMES best-seller list with "Bare Bones" and "Fail Until You Don't. Fight. Grind. Repeat." He also founded the NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK which claims in excess of 20 million downloads.

Giving back, BONES has helped raise over $16 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, as well as a range of other causes such as COVID-19, natural disaster relief, frontline workers, veterans care and support, and raising awareness for service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

BONES recently released his first children's book, "Stanley the Dog: The First Day Of School."

