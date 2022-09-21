Fontenot

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE VP/Marketing & Artist Development RACHEL FONTENOT will be departing the company at the end of SEPTEMBER after two years in the role and four with the label group. She was promoted into that position in 2020 after joining UMG as Sr. Dir./Marketing & Artist Development in 2019.

Prior to joining UMG, FONTENOT was Dir./Marketing at SONY BMG (now SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE) and, later, headed her own consulting firm, which she launched in 2017.

No word yet on her future plans.

« see more Net News