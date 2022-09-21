Rojas (Photo Credit: Mindy Tucker)

THE SYNDICATE ups Radio Promotion Mgr. MARCO ROJAS to Sr. Manager, Radio Promotion. In his newly expanded role, ROJAS will be managing all specialty formats, and promoting new music to Alternative Specialty, Metal, Loud Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic. He will also be taking on a larger role in THE SYNDICATE's growing commercial promotion department, working alongside SVP, Artist Development & Global Commerce BILL BURRS.

"MARCO has proven to be a go-getter and has a strong passion for music," said BURRS. "Expanding his role in our commercial radio team was a no brainer. Excited for the future for MARCO and our esteemed clients!"

ROJAS added, "I'm excited about the opportunity to continue expanding our work within specialty genres at radio, and helping to break artists at commercial radio! The team at THE SYNDICATE has been very supportive, and I'm really looking forward to continue growing with the radio department here."

« see more Net News