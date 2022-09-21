Lineup Announced, New Name

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO has rebranded its holiday shows from "THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS" to "TWISTED XMAS" for the station's annual series of holiday shows at the BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM. This year’s three nights are DECEMBER 6th, DECEMBER 8th, and DECEMBER 9th.

The TWISTED XMAS lineup includes:

12/6 - PORTUGAL. THE MAN, BOB MOSES & BEACH BUNNY

12/8 - JACK WHITE, WET LEG & STARCRAWLER

12/9 - THE 1975

Presale tickets began this morning. Find more details on TWISTED XMAS here.

« see more Net News