WKQX (Q101)/Chicago's Twisted Xmas To Be Headlined By Portugal. The Man, Jack White, The 1975
by Shawn Alexander
September 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM (PT)
CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO has rebranded its holiday shows from "THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS" to "TWISTED XMAS" for the station's annual series of holiday shows at the BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM. This year’s three nights are DECEMBER 6th, DECEMBER 8th, and DECEMBER 9th.
The TWISTED XMAS lineup includes:
12/6 - PORTUGAL. THE MAN, BOB MOSES & BEACH BUNNY
12/8 - JACK WHITE, WET LEG & STARCRAWLER
12/9 - THE 1975
Presale tickets began this morning. Find more details on TWISTED XMAS here.