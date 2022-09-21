Faust (Picture: Facebook)

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH is reporting that NEXSTAR FOX affiliate KTVI-TV/ST. LOUIS News Anchor VIC FAUST has been fired by the TV station, following his off-the-air verbal tirade on VIPER BROADCASTING Rock KFNS (100.7 THE VIPER)/TROY, MO.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 9/19), FAUST unleashed a profanity-laced tirade off the air aimed at former co-host CRYSTAL COOPER that was caught on audio and sent anonymously to the newspaper. COOPER’s FACEBOOK page said she left the station on September 13TH, the same day as the verbal tirade leveled by FAUST, where he called her “fat,” “stupid,” and other expletives including at least one derogatory term directed toward women.

NEXSTAR KTVI-TV & KPLR-TV GM KURT KRUEGER released a statement to the POST-DISPATCH, saying, “VIC FAUST no longer works for FOX 2, (sister CW affiliate) KPLR or NEXSTAR MEDIA.”

The KFNS-FM website no longer has photos, bios, or information posted regarding "The Edge" morning show. On SEPTEMBER 21ST, the station played only music in the morning, and ALL ACCESS has heard that will continue "TFN."

VIPER BROADCASTING GM CHRIS BLEVINS could not be reached for comment.

On SEPTEMBER 21ST, FAUST posted on his TWITTER page, “I am very sorry. My words hurt CRYSTAL, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed. As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness. My mistake is not my kids'. Please respect their privacy.”

FAUST also posted on FACEBOOK, “I would have apologized immediately but for my now-former employer’s request that I not speak publicly until they completed the investigation. I did reach out to CRYSTAL three times trying to apologize before story went public. I also offered to publicly apologize on FACEBOOK before the story went public. Despite the issues we had for weeks leading up to me being secretly recorded, I should have never acted like I did to her. I know there are people who don’t believe that I’m sorry. I get it. I have earned all the bad that comes with this. I had a terrible moment recorded and I will regret it the rest of my life. Those who know me the best, know that I’m not a bad person. I thank you for your public and private support. I also say thank you to FOX 2 General Manager KURT KRUEGER and FOX 2 News Director AUDREY PRYWITCH for treating me with so much respect during my 7 plus years at the station.”

« see more Net News