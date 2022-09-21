Mulvihill and Thomas

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to veteran radio programmer JOHN "JT" THOMAS on his SEPTEMBER 10th marriage to longtime love CARRIE MULVIHILL in a small ceremony he describes as "just perfect." The couple met 10 years ago. MULVIHILL currently lives in SCOTTSDALE, AZ, where she works in insurance, but will be relocating to THOMAS' home in FLORIDA over the next few months.

THOMAS, who has been battling cancer for almost nine years, revealed on SEPTEMBER 12th that he had decided to enter at-home hospice care. He shared then on FACEBOOK, that the decision "doesn’t mean I've given up. It doesn’t mean I’m going to die tomorrow. It means that I have chosen to live my life cherishing and loving everyone I have, and can from here till the moment my Lord and Savior takes me from this Earth into Heaven."

In another FACEBOOK post TODAY (9/21), THOMAS said he's "begun to interview doctors who specialize in holistic treatment, specialists who are focused in undoing some of the damage we've wrapped up as a result of the large amount of treatment that we've needed to do to keep me alive! We are looking at every possible, cost effective, sensible way to finally hear the words 'You are cancer free.'"

THOMAS was diagnosed with soft-tissue sarcoma while serving as VP/Marketing & Entertainment for TOBY KEITH's I LOVE THIS BAR AND GRILL chain of venues, and has been battling it since OCTOBER of 2013. In 2020, he launched a podcast about his fight, called "Cancer And Chill." He also previously authored a weekly inspirational column for ALL ACCESS called "#IBelieveInMiracles,"

He left his role as iHEARTMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MA SVP/Programming in 2017 to focus on his health. THOMAS' 30-year radio career also included programming and on-air positions at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER and as ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER, NY Dir./Operations & Programming.

Congratulate THOMAS here. Contribute to a GOFUNDME account to help with his medical and living expenses here.

