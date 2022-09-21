Deadline September 25

The second annual PETRICHOR INTERNATIONAL MUSIC COMPETITION has extended its deadline for final submissions to SEPTEMBER 25th.

Musicians are asked to submit videos of their performances, and composers and improvisers can submit audio recordings. Thirty-six winners and 36 finalists in 12 categories will be eligible for over $60,000 in prizes.

Details on the competition and how to enter can be found here.

« see more Net News