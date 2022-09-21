-
New Mailing Address For Country Radio Broadcasters
by Phyllis Stark
September 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM (PT)
COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC./COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR is in the process of moving from its current 16th Avenue offices in NASHVILLE, and has a new mailing address, effective immediately. Direct mail to PO Box 120609, NASHVILLE, TN 37212-0609. The main phone number remains (615) 327-4487.
The organization sold its building last year, and has been leasing the space back from its new owners. The CRB team is currently on the hunt for a new work space with a smaller footprint.