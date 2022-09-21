Smith

MIKE "MOOSE" SMITH will return to MAX MEDIA HAMPTON ROADS as the new OM for the cluster. The five-station group includes Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE), AC WTWV (92.9 THE WAVE), Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1) and Business Talk WGH-A-W265EF (MONEY TALK 1310 and 100.9)/VIRGINIA BEACH.

He will replace former VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL, who departed in JULY (NET NEWS 7/25), and will take over the position on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th. SMITH has more than 20 years of experience with MAX MEDIA, including prior stops in the company’s NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, ARKANSAS and ILLINOIS clusters.

Pres./Market Manager KEITH BARTON said, "MIKE has been a friend and colleague to me for over 15 years, and we are extremely excited to welcome him back to VIRGINIA BEACH.”

SMITH said, “I am stoked to be rejoining the MAX MEDIA family in NORFOLK. These radio stations are legendary, and the team KEITH has assembled is fantastic. I am honored to be asked to join this team and I can’t wait to get started!”

