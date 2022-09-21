Heidi Anne-Noel

Longtime publicist HEIDI ANNE-NOEL has joined the music publicity division of BMF as VP Music Publicity, working alongside EVP CARA WODNICKI.

She joins BMF from PANDORA/SIRIUSXM, where she oversaw music communications strategy and outreach to the music press and music business community. Prior to that, HEIDI spent time at independent publicity firm PRESS HERE, where she worked with GOOD CHARLOTTE, among others. She also spent several years at CAPITOL RECORDS, where she rose to VP and was instrumental in KATY PERRY’s success, while overseeing campaigns for CAPITAL CITIES, SKY FERREIRA, ANITA BAKER and others.

HEIDI began her career at music publicity firm GIRLIE ACTION, working with PEACHES, THE FAINT, RILO KILEY, BJORK, MARIANNE FAITHFULL and KELLY OSBOURNE.

Said BMF EVP Publicity CARA WODNICKI, "We're so excited to welcome HEIDI. Her undeniable track record for envisioning and executing successful campaigns for talent, executives and events alongside her extensive background in both music publicity and music business PR will make her an incredible asset to our growing music publicity division."

Added HEIDI, "BMF is iconic and I’m thrilled to be joining a team of like-minded, forward-thinking colleagues, and to work alongside CARA WODNICKI, whose spirit and work ethic I have admired for years.”

