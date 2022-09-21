Blackway

GHANIAN hip-hop artist BLACKWAY has been signed to an exclusive global record and co-publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC/HIVE MUSIC, it was announced by POSITION MUSIC President/CEO TYLER BACON and HIVE Co-Founder ROBIN HOUSMAN.

With over 400 million total streams to date, BLACKWAY is most known for his work on the certified gold single “What’s Up Danger” with BLACK CAVIAR, prominently featured in the 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack that went on to go double-platinum.

BLACKWAY’s lyrical prowess on the hit song quickly launched him from the underground onto the global hip-hop scene. Since that release, his music has been featured in EA SPORTS’ MADDEN, Fortnite, the UFC, The NBA on TNT, BEYONCE’s “Hall of Ivy” IVY PARK x ADIDAS collaboration, and his track “Heavyweight'' was named as an official NFL “Song Of The Season”.

Commented the rapper, “For about a year and a half, the entire team at POSITION MUSIC and HIVE MUSIC have shown me immense support and provided me with amazing opportunities. They have helped me to tap into elements of my creativity in inspiring new ways and I’m hyped to now officially be with these two companies.”

Added POSITION MUSIC's BACON, “We’re so excited to have BLACKWAY signed. He is making incredible music and represents the exact type of artist that we believe will do well here. He has a great work ethic, attitude, and musical talent. Sonically, he always brings a unique voice and distinct energy to his tracks. I’m excited to do this deal with ROBIN and HIVE MUSIC, as they have been great partners to POSITION MUSIC for a long time and signing BLACKWAY together marks a new chapter in our expanding relationship.”

Said HIVE MUSIC's HOUSMAN, “We're thrilled that BLACKWAY has joined the HIVE MUSIC and POSITION MUSIC family. Since being introduced through our valued producer KOKO, it was immediately clear that we could achieve amazing things together. BLACKWAY is a rare, authentic talent; truly a formidable rapper, writer and artist of the highest caliber. It's an honor to support him in making his mark and growing his presence in hip-hop, Afrobeats and beyond."

In addition to his music being used prominently in film and TV, BLACKWAY has features with KIANA LEDE, GUCCI MANE, BUSTAY RHYMES and ROTIMI, among others.

