Anthony Langone Shifts To New Role As Head Of Music Publicity At Spotify
by Phyllis Stark
September 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ANTHONY LANGONE steps into a new role at SPOTIFY as Head of Music Publicity. He joined the company last year as Manager/Content Communications from advertising agency MARBALOO, where he had been VP/Publicity.
LANGONE joined MARBALOO's NASHVILLE team in 2014, shifted to NEW YORK as Sr. Dir./Publicity in 2019 and was elevated to VP in 2020.
