Langone

ANTHONY LANGONE steps into a new role at SPOTIFY as Head of Music Publicity. He joined the company last year as Manager/Content Communications from advertising agency MARBALOO, where he had been VP/Publicity.

LANGONE joined MARBALOO's NASHVILLE team in 2014, shifted to NEW YORK as Sr. Dir./Publicity in 2019 and was elevated to VP in 2020.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News