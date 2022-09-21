IBA Members Only 'In Focus' Conference Wraps

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) presented its first MEMBERS ONLY "IN FOCUS" CONFERENCE yesterday at the INTERCONTINENTAL at DORAL in MIAMI, FL.

The inaugural one-day event drew attendees from across the country, representing more than 500 radio stations owned and operated by independent broadcasters. The conference focused on the needs and challenges of owners, managers, and sales managers, with speakers that delivered solutions for increasing traditional, new-business, and digital revenue. The conference also presented discussions on FCC and legal regulations.

Commented IBA President/Executive Director RON STONE, “We are thrilled with the fabulous turnout and the response from our attendees. I want to thank all who attended our first event, and we look forward to seeing you all again next year. In the meantime, we will continue to present our year-round members-only webinars.”

VIPOLOGY and MARKETRON were among the presenters, and ARC CEO JAY BAILEY delivered the keynote. The CONFERENCE was held in conjunction with the two-day RADIO MASTERS SALES SUMMIT at the same location. IBA members had the option of attending both events at a significantly reduced special IBA members-only package price.

To become a member and attend the next IBA CONFERENCE, go here.





« see more Net News