New Branding Package

TM STUDIOS has teamed with BOOST RADIO, a Rhythmic CHR Christian Network, to create a new package of elements to help brand BOOST. The new package includes sound design, ID's and jingles. BOOST RADIO is on in ST. LOUIS, CHICAGO, MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, PORTLAND, PITTSBURGH and FAYETTEVILLE, NC.

BOOST RADIO PD MIKE COUCHMAN commented, "TM STUDIOS straight up killed the assignment! This package will gorilla-glue the BOOST brand to our listeners' brains. I bet they'll start anticipating our jingles just like they crave our hottest songs! What TM created has Thump. Melody. Forward Momentum. The final product exceeded our expectations in all the right ways.”

TM STUDIOS Co-Owner DAVE BETHELL added, "The brief was simple. Create memorable, hooky and catchy imaging that helps the station stand out, in a unique way. Utilizing talent in DALLAS, LA, and in the cities BOOST broadcasts to, we created a package of ID’s that are a hybrid - part jingle, part sweeper, featuring vocalists, rappers, and Boosts’ station voices. The team at Boost had a very clear vision, and it aligned perfectly with ours, it was a pleasure to work with MIKE and the team."

BOOST 2022 can be heard here.

