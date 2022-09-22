Jacobs

In his latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS digs into event marketing and radio's need to "intentionally socialize" to better reach their audience.

Harkening back to pre-COVID-19 days, JACOBS says, "Event marketing for radio could, in fact, be a difference-maker -- a way to foster community, build station brands, make the audience money, and yes all you CFO’s, generate a lot of money."

Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES blog here.

« see more Net News