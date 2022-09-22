-
Fred Jacobs Explores How Radio Can 'Intentionally Socialize' To Reach Audience
September 22, 2022 at 5:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
In his latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS digs into event marketing and radio's need to "intentionally socialize" to better reach their audience.
Harkening back to pre-COVID-19 days, JACOBS says, "Event marketing for radio could, in fact, be a difference-maker -- a way to foster community, build station brands, make the audience money, and yes all you CFO’s, generate a lot of money."
Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES blog here.