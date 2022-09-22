Committee

A partnership of major radio companies in the NEW YORK market has launched a joint marketing campaign to promote radio. THE NEW YORK CITY RADIO COMMITTEE's "Fall in Love with Radio" began on SEPTEMBER 12th and will run through NOVEMBER, with messages on over 20 stations targeting ad agencies and potential advertisers. The committee includes executives from iHEARTRADIO, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, SALEM MEDIA GROUP, MEDIACO, TELEVISAUNIVISION, GOOD KARMA BRANDS, and AUDACY; the campaign features creative by BANDUJO ADVERTISING AND DESIGN.

AUDACY Market Pres. and committee Chairman CHRIS OLIVIERO said, “Radio has been and continues to be a critical and valued part of millions of New Yorkers’ daily lives. These iconic brands, from music to news to sports, provide the soundtrack of the city. This campaign offers a fresh, fun and innovative approach to highlighting the efficacy of radio for media planners and advertisers. The collaboration of the city’s major broadcasters shows a clear commitment to our belief that local radio, consumed on FM or AM or streaming or in podcasts, is an essential tool in any overall marketing strategy in the media capital of the world.”

BANDUJO ADVERTISING AND DESIGN Founder/Chief Creative Officer JOSE BANDUJO said, “Our brief was to reinforce with a new generation of media planners and advertisers that radio is a fresh, vibrant media channel. Its popularity is booming, and it should be an essential element of their marketing strategies, to help them reach their customers. With millions of New Yorkers -- across all ages and demographics -- tuning in every week, we had a strong foundation and could back up any promise with incredible statistics. And, just like radio entertains people, we wanted to communicate those stats in an entertaining way.

"Our answer was to create a persona for radio through a tongue-in-cheek dating profile. Then convey the many benefits of radio through its personality traits. The result is a campaign that delivers all the surprising stats and reasons to believe, in unexpected ways. Lots of fun. And lots to love."

