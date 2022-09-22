Renews With Acast

ACAST has extended its deal to represent the AUDIO ALWAYS NETWORK and its podcast "HELP I SEXTED MY BOSS." The show, hosted by BBC RADIO 1's JORDAN NORTH and WILLIAM HANSON, began in 2018 and is closing in on its 300th episode; ACAST represents the show and other podcasts on the AUDIO ALWAYS network.

The show's Exec. Producer BEN CARTWRIGHT said, “Since bringing HELP to ACAST we've grown from a podcast that had plucky ambitions to mix it with the big boys to a brand that is a chart-topping, tour-selling, cross-platforming success. But even when we're getting 6 million views on a single TIKTOK or selling out venues like SHEPHERD'S BUSH EMPIRE and MANCHESTER ACADEMY, at the heart of everything we do are the episodes we release every TUESDAY and FRIDAY.

“In JANUARY 2022 we made the decision to become an ‘always on’ . This has helped the podcast, with the support of ACAST, achieve multiple record-breaking days for listeners in the last few weeks and have got more unique weekly listeners than ever before. We just passed 10 million listens for the podcast, which is really exciting. But even more exciting is how quickly I think we can get through the next 10 million!”

ACAST U.K./IRELAND Managing Dir. JOSH WOODHOUSE said, “Having JORDAN, WILLIAM and the entire AUDIO ALWAYS team continue with us is brilliant news for ACAST. Not only is their podcast celebrating a huge milestone, but they are one of the few podcasts that is nailing the translation from social media views to podcast listens. Together we will help them grow the show globally, make more money and find their valuable audience.”





« see more Net News