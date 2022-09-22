Promotions

The RECORDING ACADEMY has promoted Membership & Industry Relations Dept. Producers & Engineers Wing (P&E Wing) Exec. Dir. MAUREEN DRONEY as VP of the P&E Wing and has upped Managing Dir/Artist Relations CHANTEL SAUSEDO to VP/Artist Relations. DRONEY reports to Chief Awards & Industry Officer RUBY MARCHAND and SAUSEDO reports to COO BRANDEN CHAPMAN.

"I am thrilled to have MAUREEN and CHANTEL in their elevated roles in the P&E Wing and Artist Relations teams," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "What they both have been able to accomplish thus far at the ACADEMY has been extraordinary, and their respective roles are integral to the success of the organization. I look forward to how they will continue to serve the RECORDING ACADEMY and the greater music community."

