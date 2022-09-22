Kayal (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA is revamping its lineup, dropping PREMIERE's SEAN HANNITY and going live and local 6a-7p with a new morning show.

The changes involve moving current morning host RICH ZEOLI to 3-7p (ET) weekdays, replacing HANNITY and bringing in former crosstown BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) host NICK KAYAL to host mornings 6-10a alongside DAWN STENSLAND and Brand Manager GREG STOCKER. KAYAL hosted at SIRIUSXM, CROMWELL Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE, and part-time at CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE and AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA since leaving THE FANATIC in 2015. STENSLAND will continue her 10a-noon show, and DOM GIORDANO will remain in the noon-3p slot. The syndicated MARK LEVIN and DANA LOESCH shows will continue to air in evenings, with LEVIN losing his first hour and airing 7-9p and LOESCH remaining in the 9p-midnight position.

“For the first time ever, WPHT will be live and local from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., which further cements this fan favorite as the voice of PHILADELPHIA and a reliable destination for our listeners,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “We’re excited to welcome NICK, who is trading in his sports background for his passion for politics, to our morning drive, and move RICH and his highly-successful program to entertain and inform listeners as they wind down their days.”

