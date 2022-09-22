Yates

"THE ROWDY RIDE HOME," the nationally syndicated afternoon show with ROWDY YATES, is coming to WRGO RADIO LLC Country WSGA (THUNDER COUNTRY 92.3), SAVANNAH, GA, effective MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th. This will be the seventh affiliate for the SUITERADIO-distributed show, and will air on the station six days a week.

“I am especially looking forward to market visits there, because SAVANNAH is such a beautiful place, and it’s just a stone's throw from HILTON HEAD, where I intend to be a frequent guest on the couch in comedian TOM MABE's condo," said YATES.





