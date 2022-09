New For Tony V

MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KJHM has added TONY V. for mornings. TONY V. has been doing afternoons at sister station Classic Hip Hop KFCO (FLO 107.1)/DENVER. (NET NEWS 8/24)

No word yet on whether TONY V. will continue to do afternoons at KFCO.

At KJHM, TONY V. succeeds KENDALL B who stepped down in AUGUST. (NET NEWS 8/30)

