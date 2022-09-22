Philadelphia

iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present MAXWELL for the first time ever at THE MET PHILADELPHIA is a landmark moment in both his career and our history. We’re looking forward to a fantastic evening of music and making new memories for our listeners.”

Tickets go on sale TOMORROW (9/23) at 10a (ET). For more information, click here.

