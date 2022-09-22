Passes Journalism Bill

After Sen. TED CRUZ (R-TX) derailed the bill with an amendment during markup at the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE two weeks ago (NET NEWS 9/9), the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act was passed by the committee TODAY (9/22), sending the bill to the full SENATE for consideration.

Sens. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) and JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA) co-sponsored the bill, which would allow news organizations, including broadcasters, to collectively negotiate terms of distribution with social media platforms; the bill was passed at an Executive Business Meeting this morning.

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "NAB applauds today's bipartisan SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE passage of the JOURNALISM COMPETITION AND PRESERVATION ACT. In today's media landscape, local news outlets are at the mercy of a handful of Big Tech gatekeepers that dictate the terms by which their content appears online. This legislation would level the playing field by enabling fair negotiations between news publishers and dominant digital platforms for the market value of their local content.

"NAB thanks Sens. KLOBUCHAR and KENNEDY for their leadership on this important legislation, and Chairman DURBIN, Ranking Member GRASSLEY and all of the bill's supporters for voting to advance this bill to the Senate floor. Additionally, we appreciate the constructive engagement of Sens. CRUZ and PADILLA who entered the markup with substantive legislative concerns, but worked to address them through the amendment process in a way that allowed the bill to move forward."

CRUZ's amendment, which would have revoked the antitrust waiver if the news organizations brought up content moderation in the negotiations, and a temporary Republican majority due to the absence of Sen. JON OSSOFF (D-GA) due to illness, led to KLOBUCHAR pulling the bill from consideration and reviving it for TODAY's vote.

