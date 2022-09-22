Job Opportunity

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KAJM (MEGA 104.3) and Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.5 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX have an opening for a new Marketing/Promotions Director.

The stations are looking for someone who's energetic, ambitious and ready to lead the promotions team and partner with the stations' leadership in the marketing of the stations, with 3-5 years experience in media as well as managing special events.

Send your resume to radiojobs@sierrah.com or to SIERRA H BROADCASTING, 1710 E Indian School Rd. #205, PHOENIX, AZ 85016.

See full details on the opening on ALL ACCESS.

