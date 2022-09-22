Q&A with MD/Afternoon Host GINO D; With GM DANNY HOWARD (inset)

LOUIS TOMLINSON joined BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA for a lunchtime gathering at SOUTHSIDE SOCIAL.

The singer sat down with GINO D. to discuss his upcoming album, "Faith in the Future," being released NOVEMBER 11, previewing four tracks for the first time in the CHATTANOOGA market.

TOMLINSON also took time to answer questions from HITS 96 listeners, after which the singer got up close and personal, snapping photos with the lucky 'Lunch with LOUIS' winners.

