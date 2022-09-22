Carlson and Paige

AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT is shuffling its anchor lineup on OCTOBER 3rd in the wake of the layoff of 34-year veteran ROBERTA JASINA in AUGUST's company-wide firings.

JASINA's place alongside JONATHAN CARLSON in mornings is being taken by current afternoon co-anchor JACKIE PAIGE, who will join CARLSON for the 7-10a (ET) hours after CARLSON handles 5-7a solo. PAIGE will then anchor solo 10a-noon, with BROOKE ALLEN on from noon to 2p solo. ORTIZ will go solo for the 2p hour and will be joined by ALLEN for 3-6p before another ORTIZ solo hour 6-7p, and ERIN VERMEULEN continuing to anchor 7p-midnight.

“We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”

