iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO will hold its sixth annual SISTA STRUT 3K BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK at 10a (CT) on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st. The Pink Celebration will take place at THE SALVATION ARMY RAY AND JOAN KROC COMMUNITY CENTER on CHICAGO’s SOUTHSIDE. Seven of the clusters’ stations will take part, including Hip Hop & R&B WGCI, R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), and News WMFN-A (BIN 640 AM). This walk will benefit THE SISTERS NETWORK CHICAGO, INC., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

The walk will be hosted by WGCI morning co-host KENDRA G, "THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW" Co-Host CARLA FERRELL, V103 midday host BIONCÉ FOXX, INSPIRATION 1390 morning host SONYA BLAKEY, and TV partner ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC7)/CHICAGO Reporter/Anchor SAMANTHA CHATMAN. Listeners can "strut" for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to THE SISTERS NETWORK CHICAGO, Inc.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said,“iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is kicking off BREAST CANCER AWARENESS month in OCTOBER with our annual SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER WALK. It is important that we continue to create opportunities that support the on-going efforts to find a cure for breast cancer. We are thankful to our advertisers and community partners who share our vision.”

