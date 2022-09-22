Hot Takes Coming Up

A new podcast hosted by ESPN commentator and "FIRST TAKE" panelist STEPHEN A. SMITH is set to debut on MONDAY (9/26) via AUDACY's CADENCE13. "K[NO]W MERCY WITH STEPHEN A. SMITH" will post on MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS. with guests scheduled to include SNOOP DOGG, SEAN HANNITY, LL COOL J, CHRIS CUOMO, and SUE BIRD.

SMITH said, “Ecstatic doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about the opportunity to do this podcast. My podcast. My content. Completely within my control, and extending far beyond the world of sports. A podcast with no limitations is a dream come true after years of limiting myself to one genre. I’m excited for what the future holds -- primarily because I’m not aware of how far it may take me. There’s something to be said about finding out exactly how far that could potentially be. It’s a ride I’ve been waiting for, I can’t wait to see who’ll join me, and I'm excited to do it with CADENCE13."

“We’re beyond thrilled that STEPHEN is bringing his incomparable talents and inimitable voice, energy, and style to the podcasting space for the first time,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN “‘K[NO]W MERCY’ will be a must-listen for millions of fans eager to hear what’s on STEPHEN’s mind as well as his wide-ranging conversations with high profile guests from all walks of life.”

