Ray (Photo: Circle Network)

Country music stars are headed into the trenches with the US military in the new original series, INSIDE THE BASE, from CIRCLE NETWORK.

Artists will tour military bases, train with the troops and learn what it takes to protect and serve our country. The half hour docuseries will feature appearances from MICHAEL RAY, LAUREN ALAINA, TRAVIS DENNING, RILEY GREEN, LINDSAY ELL, CRAIG MORGAN and others. In the premiere, RAY goes to WEST POINT to see what goes into training to become an ARMY officer, participating in cadet basic training.

“We are proud to partner with the U.S. military on this most important project,” said CIRCLE SVP/Content EVAN HAIMAN. “INSIDE THE BASE affirms our commitment to honoring our soldiers while providing an expanded, best-in-class entertainment experience.”

INSIDE THE BASE premieres OCTOBER 1st at 9:30 (CT) on CIRCLE.

« see more Net News