Camila Cabello (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY reports that singer/songwriter CAMILA CABELLO has signed a new label deal witn UMG's INTERSCOPE RECORDS. CABELLO, a former member of the girl group FIFTH HARMONY, released three solo albums on EPIC RECORDS, with her latest, "Familia," released in APRIL.

The 25-year-old CABELLO first came to EPIC RECORDS in 2013 with FIFTH HARMONY and released her first solo album in 2018.

