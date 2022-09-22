-
Camila Cabello Signs New Deal With Interscope
by Pete Jones
September 22, 2022 at 9:10 AM (PT)
VARIETY reports that singer/songwriter CAMILA CABELLO has signed a new label deal witn UMG's INTERSCOPE RECORDS. CABELLO, a former member of the girl group FIFTH HARMONY, released three solo albums on EPIC RECORDS, with her latest, "Familia," released in APRIL.
The 25-year-old CABELLO first came to EPIC RECORDS in 2013 with FIFTH HARMONY and released her first solo album in 2018.